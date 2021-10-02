6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,249,000

** NEW PRICE!!** GORGEOUS SOUTHSIDE NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK WITH HUGE OUTDOOR DECKS & GARAGE!!! PARK YOUR CAR, DROP YOUR BAGS AND WALK TO EVERYTHING! EACH UNIT IS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND HAS IT ALL IN A PERFECT LOCATION! Spacious OPEN FLOOR PLAN & AMAZING outdoor space for entertaining! Each unit offers a 1-2 car garage with additional parking spots in front PLUS tons of storage for bikes, beach chairs, surf boards... you name it! Large living area, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and an amazing lighting package! Come see all the extras throughout! You will be WOW-ed by the amount of outdoor space! ***ATTENTION INVESTORS AND/OR LARGE FAMILIES!!*** OPPORTUNITY AWAITS FOR THESE TWO SPACIOUS 3 BED, 2.5 BATH GORGEOUS NEW CONDOS!! THE VERSATILITY OF THIS PROPERTY IS AMAZING!! HUGE RENTAL POTENTIAL TO RENT OUT TWO SOUTHSIDE NEW CONSTRUCTION UNITS JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK OR LIVE IN ONE AND RENT THE OTHER!! NEED MORE SPACE??? YOU COULD CREATE A 2ND FLOOR 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, 2,600 SQFT UNIT WHILE STILL HAVING A 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH RENTAL PROPERTY BELOW OR A CONDO FOR INLAWS OR VISITING FAMILY! Steps to Ventnor's famous Boardwalk and beaches! Generate that HUGE rental income while you relax by the beach!! Call today for more info and to discuss the rental potential here...you will definitely love these great units!! LOW FLOOD INSURANCE...LOW FEES...DON'T MISS OUT!! HURRY! Individual unit price is $649,000