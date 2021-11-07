6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,200,000

One block to the beach southside estate. Largest lot in St Leonards Tract 70 x 125. Very large single family home with a carriage house in rear yard. This home was once a showcase house with 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths and 1 powder room. Unfinished Basement with Laundry area. Magnificent double staircase that goes from first to third floor. Second stairwell as well. Central air, and hardwood floors with inlays and beautiful crown molding make this southside beauty a great find. This property needs some tender loving care. This is a must see. Carriage house in rear needs total rehab but is rentable.