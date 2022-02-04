 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,199,000

6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,199,000

6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,199,000

CORNER BEACH BLOCK CHARMER! This perfect Ventnor location offers easy access to the beach and boardwalk and is a short walk to a fabulous selection of shops and restaurants. This is the ideal beach house for family gatherings boasting 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Enter from the wrap around porch with awning into a large sunny living room and dining area. Just beyond the dining area is the eat-in kitchen which connects to the laundry room and door leading outside to the detached garage. A cozy den with powder room is conveniently located off of the dining room. A first-floor primary bedroom off the living room features a large closet and a full bathroom with double vanity. Moving to the second floor, you will be amazed to find 5 nice sized bedrooms that share two separate hallway bathrooms. Each bedroom features plenty of closet space and offers the ability to accommodate the entire family! The exterior highlights a driveway for 2 cars and a large detached garage. This is the great opportunity to own in the perfect beach block location, call to make an appointment to see it today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News