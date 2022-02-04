CORNER BEACH BLOCK CHARMER! This perfect Ventnor location offers easy access to the beach and boardwalk and is a short walk to a fabulous selection of shops and restaurants. This is the ideal beach house for family gatherings boasting 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Enter from the wrap around porch with awning into a large sunny living room and dining area. Just beyond the dining area is the eat-in kitchen which connects to the laundry room and door leading outside to the detached garage. A cozy den with powder room is conveniently located off of the dining room. A first-floor primary bedroom off the living room features a large closet and a full bathroom with double vanity. Moving to the second floor, you will be amazed to find 5 nice sized bedrooms that share two separate hallway bathrooms. Each bedroom features plenty of closet space and offers the ability to accommodate the entire family! The exterior highlights a driveway for 2 cars and a large detached garage. This is the great opportunity to own in the perfect beach block location, call to make an appointment to see it today!
6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,199,000
