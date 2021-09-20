6 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $875,000

Welcome to this amazing waterfront new Custom built home with approx. 3,282 sq. ft. of luxurious living. Family room, Living Room, Dining Room, 6 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, center island Primary bedroom conveniently located on the 1st floor. both level opens up to a large patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing, as you enjoy your spectacular views of The Great Bay, Long Beach Island, and the sparkling Atlantic City Skyline. This the perfect home to enjoy your water toys, swim, crab, fish, kayak, or just chill right from this beautiful backyard oasis with the constant bay breeze and most amazing views. Live like you're at a resort year-round. Don't miss out on this amazing location