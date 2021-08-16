This unique shore home offers year round accommodations for the whole family. Multi-family option or that big host house, for all your holiday gatherings on the water. A true boater's & jet skier's delight. Your 50ft vinyl bulkhead, with 45ft dock is right out back. Minutes to the Bay and a direct route to the inlet off LBI. Water views from every window, makes this a must see. On each level you will find your eat in kitchen, dining room & living room with a gas fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on each level. Two zone BB Hot Water Heat & central air. Enclosed bar located under the raised house. Ready for more fun out back rain or shine. 50x100 ft lot, you'll have plenty of parking for guest and storage for your water toys. Tuckerton Beach is a small community that i
6 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $585,000
