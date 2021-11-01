6 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $450,000

Beautiful remodeled home located in a quiet section of Somers Point. All new kitchen appliances, counter tops, and flooring throughout the house! Washer and Dryer set on both floors of the house makes it great for Multi-Family rentals! Master bedroom includes high ceilings, Walk-in closet, and completely redone bathroom with Walk-in shower. Outside Features include fenced in yard, front porch, back deck area, and fire pit! Conveniently located close to the Parkway and short drive to all the bars and restaurants. Recently used for AirBnB, it has great reviews and proven to make CASH! Property is easy to show so don't hesitate to see this gem in the already popular Somers Point! Open houses will be Oct 30-31, November 6-7, 13-14 all 11am-1pm.