6 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $449,900

Do not miss this rare opportunity to own two homes on one lot. This unique offer includes fully renovated 4 bed, 3 and 1/2 bath home and separate 2 BD 1 Ba cottage in the rear of the property that accessible from alleyway with its own off street parking. Both houses have single family living feel. Main house was gutted to the studs and loaded with best of everything- Recessed lighting, waterproof flooring throughout, every bathroom is a showcase. The upgrades are too numerous to mention, including: new siding, windows, roof, HVAC, plumbing , electric. Spotless white kitchen with quartz countertops and all SS appliances. Cottage is renovated as well and ready for its endless opportunities: rent it and pay your mortgage, use it as a guest house, or even sell it after condo conversion. All utilities are separate , including water meters. Please note the size of the lot is 90x140 , it is worth to explore the possibly of land subdivision. Fantastic location- minutes to OC beaches and short walk to gourmet restaurants and bars, at the same time this neighborhood is lovely and quiet. There is nothing else like it in area- do not miss the opportunity.
