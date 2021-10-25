6 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $445,000

Are you looking for a home with an In Law Suite, Here it is the perfect property for an extended family. This Extra Large Split Level Features 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths in the Main House with a Bonus Room that could be used for an office or add a closet for a 6th Bedroom. The Main Living Area features a Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen with sliders to the New Rear Deck. The main level has been freshly painted & New Flooring Installed. The kitchen appliances are about a year old & the HVAC system was just installed 2 months ago. The Attached In Law Suite is approx. 900sq ft. with it's own Private Entrance & Driveway. It features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and a Large Bedroom with a Full Bathroom. The doorways in this unit are handicap accessible. The exterior of the home has Vinyl Fencing, Awnings, a Detached Shed with Electric & a Sprinkler System to maintain the landscaping. The home also has Solar Panels for a great savings on electric! Make your appointment today to view this One of a Kind Home!