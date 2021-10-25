Are you looking for a home with an In Law Suite, Here it is the perfect property for an extended family. This Extra Large Split Level Features 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths in the Main House with a Bonus Room that could be used for an office or add a closet for a 6th Bedroom. The Main Living Area features a Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen with sliders to the New Rear Deck. The main level has been freshly painted & New Flooring Installed. The kitchen appliances are about a year old & the HVAC system was just installed 2 months ago. The Attached In Law Suite is approx. 900sq ft. with it's own Private Entrance & Driveway. It features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and a Large Bedroom with a Full Bathroom. The doorways in this unit are handicap accessible. The exterior of the home has Vinyl Fencing, Awnings, a Detached Shed with Electric & a Sprinkler System to maintain the landscaping. The home also has Solar Panels for a great savings on electric! Make your appointment today to view this One of a Kind Home!
6 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley judges whether a home football game is a success by two standards.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
From offering at-home test kits to providing mobile labs to schools for students who need to be tested, South Jersey superintendents say they’…
SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
Henry George “Bud” Broome, who served as a judge in Atlantic County starting in the late 1970s, died Wednesday, according to an obituary appea…
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A proposed ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue is a step closer to reality.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE