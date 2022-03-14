 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Smithville - $1,250,000

CUSTOM BUILT OVER 7,000 SQFT MEDITERREAN MASTERPIECE! Situated on 1.7 ACRES of beautifully manicured land in historic Smithville! Enter in to the grand foyer featuring soaring high ceilings, a classic custom staircase, & Carrara marble tile. Spacious kitchen offers a 10ft center island, wine cooler, upgraded cabinets & trim, and a breakfast nook overlooking the pool & lush gardens! Off the kitchen you will find the sunroom which features custom tile wall with two-sided gas fireplace and large transom windows. Double slider doors open to this backyard paradise with spacious outdoor living & large in-ground pool surrounded by beautiful landscape. A large dining room perfect for any holiday entertaining & a relaxing family room. Also on the 1st floor is an office or possible mother-in laws quarters with a full bathroom & with separate entrance. A rear staircase will lead you up to the 2nd floor to 4 en-suites and another family room! The master retreat is complete with a large sitting area, dressing area & an impressive master bath with floor to ceiling marble tile, jacuzzi tub & walk-in steam shower, and his & hers walk-in closets! Convenient second floor laundry room. 3rd floor featuring a large media room! This old world style all brick home could never be replaced with it's quality construction! All interior walls have 2/6 beams, new custom roof with 2,500 hurricane clamps, new heating & air, 3 car garage with new insulated doors! A MUST SEE!

