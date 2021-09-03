 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $709,000

***OCEAN VIEW NEW LISTING ALERT***6 BED***4.5 BATH***TREMENDOUS TUDOR HOME WITH ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES***OVER 3 ACRES!!!***CAN BE A 2 FAMILY HOME***SEPARATE ENTRANCE AND PRIVACY WITHIN THE HOME***BEAUTIFUL LIBRARY WITH FIREPLACE***SPACIOUS KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND SUB ZERO FRIDGE***MULTI ZONED HEAT***NEW MECHANICALS THROUGHOUT (WARRANTIED)***$AVE WITH $OLAR***PRIMARY SUITE BOASTS A AMAZING WALK IN CLOSET AND BEAUTIFUL BATHROOM***ANDERSON WINDOWS***BALCONY ACCESS***4,756 SQFT***$9,462 TAXES***RENOWNED ON ROUTE 50 ~ Amazing Tudor home that boasts tremendous amounts of space, storage, entertaining and more! This home has many incredible features and endless possibilities. You will want to see this home for yourself!

