Rare opportunity to own a 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the desirable southend of Ocean City! Plenty of room for the whole family with an expanded eat in kitchen for family gatherings. Two family rooms, 3 decks, and plenty of parking. Kitchen, living room, 1.5 baths, in addition to three bedrooms all on the first floor including the master suite with a walk in closet. The 2nd floor features 3 additional bedrooms, full bath, a second family room and deck. This home is move-in ready with a maintenance free exterior, off street parking for 4 cars, front, rear and a second floor deck offer PLENTY of outdoor entertaining space, outdoor shower and a shed for extra storage. Don't miss out on your chance to move into a family friendly neighborhood. Just steps to the beach, playground, Boyar's market, ice cream and sandwich shops. Schedule your appointment today before it's gone!
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $939,000
