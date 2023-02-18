This luxurious new construction, masterpiece features 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 2 additional half bathrooms. Appointed with the finest finishes and a spacious floor plan, every inch of this 4,000 square foot home will take your breath away from the gourmet chefs kitchen, custom spa like bathrooms, rich hardwood floor, upgraded cabinetry and trim work throughout and much more. Built by one of Ocean City’s most renowned builders, Albert Juliano.
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $5,495,000
