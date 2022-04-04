6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $5,000

Ready for Summer 2022 this single family home in Ocean City's Garden section is perfect for a large family to create lasting memories at the Jersey Shore. Walking distance to the boardwalk, Beach, North Street Grill, TJ's homemade ice cream parlor and much more! The shared driveway leads you back to an expansive outdoor patio, 2 parking spaces, and a shed. A grill is also included. This is the perfect home to enjoy all summer long! Available week of 8/20/22. Thank you!!