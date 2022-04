6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $4,995,000

THIS 5-YEAR-OLD RIVIERA WATERFRONT HOME IS ONE OF A KIND IN LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION CONDITION. THIS CUSTOM-BUILT HOME BOOSTS 4,458 SF OF LIVING SPACE & HAS TONS OF UPGRADES STARTING WITH THE FIBER CEMENT BOARD SIDING, METAL ROOFING, ANDERSEN 400 SERIES WINDOWS & SLIDERS THAT OPEN TO A HUGE OUTDOOR DECK OVERLOOKING THE DEEP-WATER LAGOON WITH 2 BOAT SLIPS, MAINTAINENCE FREE DECKING, INTEX RAILING SYSTEM, 3 HIGH EFFICIENCY HEATERS/AIR CONDITIONERS, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, AND DEHUMIDIFIER. PULLING UP TO THIS HOME YOU CAN'T MISS THE GORGEOUS OVERSIZED FRONT DOOR & BRICK / BLUESTONE FRONT STEPS. THE FIRST FLOOR FEATURES A HUGE CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH 48" STOVE & FRIDGE, DW, WET BAR AREA WITH BUILT IN ICE MAKER AND ADDITIONAL REFRIGERATOR DRAWERS WHICH ARE GREAT WHEN ENTERTAINING. THE KITCHEN ALSO HAS A MASSIVE ISLAND WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, DINING AREA FOR YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY WITH NICE SIZED WALK-IN PANTRY. FIRST FLOOR ALSO HAS A BEDROOM WITH FULL BATHROOM, MUDROOM EQUIPPED WITH WASHER/DRYER. WHILE SITTING IN THE LIVING ROOM, YOU LOOK OUT THE MASSIVE SLIDING GLASS DOORS & SEE THE LAGOON. BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM WOOD-WORK THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME INCLUDES CUSTOM BUILT-INS IN THE LIVING ROOM, SHIPLAP CEILINGS IN THE KITCHEN, LIVING AREA, & MASTER BEDROOM, WAINSCOTING, AND 6 PIECE WINDOW/DOOR TRIM. THE SECOND FLOOR OFFERS A HUGE PRIMARY SUITE, COMPLETE WITH ATTACHED HOME OFFICE OVERLOOKING THE WATER AS WELL AS THREE EN SUITES & A SECOND LAUNDRY ROOM EQUIPPED WITH CABINETRY & COUNTER TOP.