6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $4,395,000

Become mesmerized by architecture at it's finest! This custom built 6 bedroom single family home in the prestigious Gardens section of Ocean City, leaves nothing to be desired. Amenities feature super wide 64x93 ft lot, hardee board exterior siding, lush landscaping, custom pavers, detached garage, huge resort style backyard with heated pool and built in grill/refrigerator, with rear alley access to detached garage, enclosed outside shower, sprinkler system, security system, 4,100 sq ft interior with elevator access to all three levels, 2 separate laundry rooms, hardwood floors, exquisite kitchen with wolf range and oven, sub zero fridge and wine cooler, bosch dishwasher, quartz countertops, large kitchen bar with 6 seats, custom backsplash, wetbar, elegant lighting fixtures, crystal chandeliers, coffered ceilings and upgraded woodwork package, iron and wood railings, 3 zone hvac, 1st floor surround sound speaker system, 5 high end baths, spacious master bedroom with fireplace and walk-in closet, private master deck with stunning ocean and AC skyline views, being sold furnished minus some personal exclusions, short walk to the beach and so much more. Pride of ownership truly lies at 9 East Aberdeen. Make this gorgeous home yours…Showing by appointment only