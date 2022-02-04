The panoramic views of the inlet and ocean are breathtaking from this Gardens Oasis. This pristine 6 bedroom, 4 bath home is located steps from the inlet beach. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by a grand foyer, ground level living room with fireplace, wet bar, and a wrap around covered front porch. The home is perfect for entertaining, with the kitchen and main living room on the 2nd floor. The great area features an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, 2 sided fireplace, living/dining areas, and a large kitchen with granite counter tops. Just off the living & dining area you will find a sprawling balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, inlet, and Atlantic City Skyline. The second floor also has a master suite with an office area, rain head custom tiled shower, and his & her sinks. The first floor junior suite boasts an additional space used as a sitting area. Meticulously landscaped, the property has a fenced in rear yard as well as an outdoor shower. This location can't be beat and is one of the most sought after on the island.
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,699,000
