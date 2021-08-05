6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,595,000

JUST LISTED! Stunning New Construction Single Family Custom Home that will be ready in Q2 of 2022! Once you step foot inside this new construction masterpiece, you'll instantly fall in love. The open floor plan layout has been brilliantly designed by the renowned architect, and features a luxury exterior with a high-end, timeless façade, and stunning views from all of the opulent decks. This beach chateau features 6 spacious bedrooms, 6 full lavish baths, and 2 half baths, as well as a luxury residential ELEVATOR servicing all floors! The home also features a private backyard oasis with magnificent DESIGNER POOL! As you move through the home, the Gourmet Chef's kitchen will blow your mind, and flows eloquently into the grand dining and living room spaces. Tons of windows majestically light up each interior living space, and the timeless materials and color sections make you feel like you're on an extravagant vacation every time you step inside. The home also features beautiful hardwood flooring, 2-zone gas heat and C/A, an oversized, custom 2-car detached garage, en-suite bathrooms in every bedroom, and more! This spectacular build is an absolute must see - reach out soon while there's still time to pick out your selections! See you on the Beach!