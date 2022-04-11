 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,500,000

  • Updated
Experience luxury waterfront living in this 6 BR, 6.5 BA home located in the desirable Riviera section of OC. This open concept floor plan features a spacious main floor living room with gas fireplace, dining room and gourmet kitchen includes a large island and wine/wet bar. A full stainless appliance package, granite countertops, modern 42" white cabinets, and tile backsplash complete this space. One bedroom w/private bath is located on the main floor as well as a powder room and oversized mud room/laundry with access to the rear yard. The attached two car garage provides ample storage for all your boat / beach gear and is located directly off of the foyer. Head upstairs to find the master bedroom with large sitting room includes a gas fireplace, his & her walk-in closets and breathtaking views from the rear deck. The en-suite master bath has a tub, separate tiled shower, and large double sink vanity. Three additional bedrooms on this floor have their own private baths. The third floor bonus room w/deck can be used as an additional bedroom, home office, or game space. Outside features includes a professionally landscaped yard shows off the paver stone driveway. Fully fenced rear yard and deck surround the heated in-ground pool. The private boat slip with floating dock takes full advantage of the 52 feet of water frontage. Sold furnished, this waterfront home is turn-key and ready for your summer enjoyment. Bring your boat and start planning your Night In Venice party now!

