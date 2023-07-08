This on-of-a-kind single family home offers 6 Bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with an exceptional oversized floor plan with over 2,550 sq feet of living space, gourmet kitchen, beautiful rich hardwood floors, private elevator, two car garage, multiple large decks and much more. This masterpiece is being sold turnkey and fully furnished and offers an expansive rental history with over $170,000 in rental history per year.