SOUTHEND GEM! THIS HUGE CUSTOM SINGLE-FAMIY FEATURES 3 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE. ENJOY 6 BEDROOMS, 5.5 BATHS, 2 LIVING ROOMS, ELEVATOR, 4 DECKS, CHEF'S KITCHEN, 2 CAR GARAGE, ONLY 1 BLOCK TO BEACH, OCEAN VIEWS FROM 3RD FLOOR, AND MUCH MORE! THERE'S STILL TIME TO PICK YOUR COLORS. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS ON THIS SPECTACULAR NEW CONSTRUCTION!