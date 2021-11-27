 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,749,000

Nows your chance to purchase this spectacular 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath new construction single family home with OCEAN VIEWS! Desirable Wesley Ave location offering a unique layout to accommodate all your needs. Welcome guests onto your 1st flr covered front porch into your family room, Jr. Master Suite and 4 stop ELEVATOR. Next level offers 5 additional bedrooms, 4 of which are private suites, full sized laundry rm and a Master suite that boasts WI closet, & private covered porch with views! The 3rd floor is completely open concept to take advantage of the space, natural light & ocean views and breezes. Entertain in your chef's dream kitchen, dining room & oversized 2nd family rm/living room. Extended living space for enjoying the open sun porches/decks on the front & rear of the property. 2 car garage, upgraded landscaping package, maintenance free exterior. All the charm of Old Ocean City with the creature comforts of new construction!

