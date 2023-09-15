Welcome to your beach house! Ready in time for the 2024 summer season, this luxurious, NEW CONSTRUCTION, single family home will be located in the heart of the North End of OCNJ and feature (6) bedrooms (or 5 beds w/ a family room), and (4.5) bathrooms. This CORNER property will be equipped with top of the line finishes like quartz countertops, luxury vinyl flooring, and upgraded appliance package just to name a few. Boosting (4) decks, (3) levels of living space, a private master suite, an elevator, and three off-street parking spots, this property is perfect for year-round living, a summer retreat, or a potential rental machine to add to your rental portfolio! **Please contact the listing agent for more information on building specs and plans**
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,679,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After the front passes, an area of high pressure will quickly move in from the Great Lakes. Winds will come out of the northeast around midnight.
What did Bryce Harper say after Tuesday's loss to Braves? Why didn't J.T. Realmuto bunt? Why didn't Rob Thomson pinch hit for Brandon Marsh?
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies like to talk about how resilient they are.
Vineland police are investigating what they called an isolated incident at Inspira Medical Center that caused the hospital to go into lockdown…
Protesters on Tuesday morning blocked the start of work on 35th Street in Ocean City, a project laying the groundwork for power lines traversi…
Atlantic City 50, Absegami 13
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE