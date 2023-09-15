Welcome to your beach house! Ready in time for the 2024 summer season, this luxurious, NEW CONSTRUCTION, single family home will be located in the heart of the North End of OCNJ and feature (6) bedrooms (or 5 beds w/ a family room), and (4.5) bathrooms. This CORNER property will be equipped with top of the line finishes like quartz countertops, luxury vinyl flooring, and upgraded appliance package just to name a few. Boosting (4) decks, (3) levels of living space, a private master suite, an elevator, and three off-street parking spots, this property is perfect for year-round living, a summer retreat, or a potential rental machine to add to your rental portfolio! **Please contact the listing agent for more information on building specs and plans**