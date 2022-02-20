6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,299,000

Rare Single Family Home on the Beachblock of St. James Pl. Located in the prestigious Northend of Ocean City. Situated on a 60 x 45 Buildable Lot! Fantastic Ocean and Beach views abound from this perfectly located home. Many Possibilities & Great Potential; truly one of a kind location! Only two houses to the Beach. Easy to Show! The current building features: 6+ Bedrooms and 2 Full and 1 Half Bath and outside shower, Large Elevated Front Porch, Ground Floor Space and Off-Street Parking. Don't miss the opportunity.