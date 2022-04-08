6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,199,000

Desirable HUGE Goldcoast single family! You wont want to miss this one... Ground floor features: Large 2 car attached garage, Full bathroom, 2 cabana storage areas, and front paver patio. Main Floor features: Open floor plan layout including living room w/gas fireplace, dining area, spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar, Hall powder room, 1 Bedroom w/attached powder room, 1 bedroom w/en suite bathroom, 2 hall closets and front & rear decks. Top Floor features: Master suite with large walk in closet, cathedral ceilings, master bath w/shower and whirlpool tub, 2 bedrooms w/shared Jack & Jill style bath, additional bedroom with en suite bath and front and rear decks. Tons of storage and incredible location close to beach and in the Heart of the Goldcoast