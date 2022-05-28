This NEW CONSTRUCTION home has 2700 square feet plus 800 square feet ground floor storage room, with 6 bedrooms, 4 and a half baths plus a study and will have a large roof top deck where you can see the Bay and lagoon and entertain a large group of friends and neighbors to view the stunning sunsets. All front and rear decks are oversized for tons of outdoor space. Walking distance to shopping, Ocean City's Community Center, new proposed City Park, plus this lot has room to add a pool. Buy Now so you can pick your options!!
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,885,500
