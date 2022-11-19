6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,859,900

Gorgeous New CUSTOM Single Family Home right by the Beautiful OCNJ Bay! This High-End Quality Build will feature: ELEVATOR, 5 Spacious Bedrooms + Optional 6th Bedroom or Den + Study, 3.5 Luxury Baths, Powder Room, Spacious Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Designer Tile Backsplash, High-end Granite/Quartz Countertops, Hardwood Flooring in the Living Room, Stairs, Hallway, Beautiful Tiled Showers and Tile above Tub, Elevated Vanities w/Stunning Granite/Quartz Tops, Shower Doors, Tankless Hot Water, PVC decking, Metal Spindle Railings, Large Baseboard & Trim Throughout, Hose bibs on all decks, 4 Spacious Decks/Porches, 3 Car Parking (2 in Garage + 1 Outside), 2,582 Sq. feet of Living Space, Enclosed Outside Shower and More! Great Location! Spectacular Single Family Home! Outstanding Value! See you on the Bay!