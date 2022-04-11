6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,750,000

Large 6 bedroom single family home on a corner lot in Baylandings includes 3rd floor bonus room. Many extra features such as: a first floor bedroom with walk-in closet, built-in shelving and private deck. Main floor also has inside access to garage, full bathroom, laundry room and deep storage closet. In addition, there is a fire side family room, dining area and kitchen with custom cabinetry. 2nd floor highlights 2 master suites with decks & tray ceilings, two additional bedrooms and a 4th bathroom. 3rd floor loft provides a sitting area, optional 6th bedroom space and a private deck with partial lagoon view. Amenities include hardwood flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting and multi decks. Open House 10-2pm Saturday 4/09/2022