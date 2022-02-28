 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,599,900

We are Proud to Present this Single-Family Beauty in a Fantastic OCNJ Family Neighborhood! This Newer Construction Custom Beach Estate is in Pristine Condition, and Features: Eloquent Open Floor Plan, Private Backyard Oasis w/ Heated in-ground Pool & Pool House, 5/6 Spacious Bedrooms (Master & Jr Master Included), 4 Full Luxury Baths, Master Bedroom Private Balcony, Master Bath w/ tiled Shower & Double Vanity w/ Granite Tops, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen w/ High-end Cabinetry and Appliances, Granite Countertops, Large Island w/ Seating for 5, Tile Backsplash w/ Undercounter Lighting, Wet Bar, Spacious Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Large Dining Room, Home Office/Den w/ Built-in Cabinetry, Hardwood Flooring, 2-Zoned Gas Heat & C/A, Cozy Front Porch, Rear Deck & Inviting Rear Paver Patio, Full Laundry Room, Ceiling Fans in All Rooms, 6' Fenced-in Rear yard, Enclosed Outside Shower/Changing Room, 40 x 115 Lot, Security System, and More! The Home comes Beautifully Furnished & Decorated, and also Features Hurricane-Impact Windows, keeping the Interior Extremely Insulated and Quiet! Great Location! Great Property (Mint Condition)! Great Value! A True Entertainer's Dream! See you on the Beach!

