THIS REMARKABLE SINGLE FAMILY IS LOCATED ON A HUGE 50X115 CORNER LOT. THIS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES LIVING ROOM, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, DINING AREA, FAMILY ROOM, DEN, WALK IN PANTRY, FULL BATHROOM, SCREENED IN PORCH, AND LARGE 1 1/2 CAR GARAGE ALL LOCATED ON THE 1ST FLOOR. THE SECOND FLOOR FEATURES 6 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS, 3 FULL BATHS, A HUGE BONUS ROOM, A FRONT AND REAR STAIRCASE, A PORCH WITH VERY NICE VIEWS OF THE WETLANDS, WILDLIFE REFUGEE, AND A SMALL VIEW OF THE OCEAN. THIS HOME HAS MULTI-ZONED CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, GAS FORCED AIR HEATING, NEWER WATER HEATER, MAINTAINANCE FREE VINYL SIDING, TONS OF PARKING AND MUCH MORE. VERY EASY TO SHOW.
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,399,950
