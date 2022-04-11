 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,299,900

6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,299,900

THIS REMARKABLE SINGLE FAMILY IS LOCATED ON A HUGE 50X115 CORNER LOT. THIS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES LIVING ROOM, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, DINING AREA, FAMILY ROOM, DEN, WALK IN PANTRY, FULL BATHROOM, SCREENED IN PORCH, AND LARGE 1 1/2 CAR GARAGE ALL LOCATED ON THE 1ST FLOOR. THE SECOND FLOOR FEATURES 6 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS, 3 FULL BATHS, A HUGE BONUS ROOM, A FRONT AND REAR STAIRCASE, A PORCH WITH VERY NICE VIEWS OF THE WETLANDS, WILDLIFE REFUGEE, AND A SMALL VIEW OF THE OCEAN. THIS HOME HAS MULTI-ZONED CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, GAS FORCED AIR HEATING, NEWER WATER HEATER, MAINTAINANCE FREE VINYL SIDING, TONS OF PARKING AND MUCH MORE. VERY EASY TO SHOW.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News