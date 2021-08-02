It's a Shore-lover/investor's DREAM COME TRUE!! These two immaculate Ocean City homes (11 E 7th & 640 Simpson) have just been listed in the highly desired North End of OC. Both homes are deeded as one property on one parcel, and have unlimited possibilities. Live in one- rent one, rent out both, or use this parcel as a family beach homestead! The first home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,500 square feet of living space with a stunning renovated kitchen and baths! Playroom/bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. The second has been converted to a DUPLEX with 2 bedrooms and 1 baths up and 1 bed, 1 bath down, at 2,792 sq. ft. Come onnnnnnn cash flow! Each home boasts hardwood & tile floors, ample garage, storage & driveway space, and both have been impeccably maintained! The homes are situated on a corner lot and just off the 9th St. bridge within minutes to the beach, bay, restaurants, and the fun on Asbury! Asbury Ave is where you'll find local restaurants, quaint shops, and even get to be a part of the incredible parades that OC has to offer! This isn't just a home, y'all. This is a LIFESTYLE. Let's go take a tour!
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,200,000
