WHAT A VIEW!!!! Wow Just Wow! Picturesque Lake! Sunsets are amazing, along with cool breezes. This Huge House has 6 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Needs some lovin, but has strong bones! Fireplace in living room, huge sun room over looking the lake. Big eat in kitchen. Master has private entrance to lake and backyard. Upstairs is so big it could be a bunk house! Big cedar closet and loads of storage. Hardwood under carpet. Deck out back to dine over the lake and a dock. Large Yard 160x160. Priced to sell "as is". Owners have enjoyed many 70+ years in this Lake House. Time to pass along to another family to make memories. Buyer responsible for co.
6 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $499,900
