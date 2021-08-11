***MAYS LANDING NEW LISTING ALERT***6 BED 4 FULL BATH***STUNNING LANDSCAPING***WATER FEATURE***NEWER SINGLE LAYER ROOF***NEWER HVAC SYSTEMS***HUGE MULTI-LEVEL DECKS***DRENCHED IN NATURAL LIGHT***3 CAR GARAGE***17KW GENERAC AUTOMATIC BACK UP GENERATOR***OWNERS SUITE ON 1ST FLOOR***3/4'" OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS***SAVE WITH $OLAR***1.18 ACRES***4,100 SQ FT*** CARELESS WHISPERS FROM WHISPERING WOODS CT~Dramatic and distinctive describe this incredibly unique, custom built home. Nestled on a cul-de-sac on a stunning lot that offers privacy and property that is ready to be enjoyed! 2 story foyer greets you and draws you right in. Formal living room & dining room are nestled at the front of the home with impeccable views of the stunning front yard. Family room has wood burning fireplace with custom ship lapped facade. Adjacent is a large sunroom overlooking the rear yard. Oversized kitchen offers eat in area, area for stools, vaulted ceiling, granite, under cabinet lighting and so much more! Owners suite boasts cathedral ceiling, plethora of windows, large walk in closet and great bathroom! 2nd floor boasts 4 more bedrooms and 2 full baths! Stunning touches throughout. Do not be CARELESS and forget to make your showing appointment, otherwise, this home will soon be a WHISPER once it is SOLD...
6 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $499,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
The day after Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal takedown of a group of anti-vaccination demonstrators, messages of support from friends, other politic…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
ATLANTIC CITY — The full schedule for the Atlantic City Airshow has been released, allowing spectators to know when to expect specific aircraf…
Pat Fasano, who owns the New Orleans-themed pub Bourré, has purchased nearly every inch of the 200 block of New York Avenue and is working to …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon at the Trenton War Memorial as the level of commun…
South Jersey woman who police say was strangled by her husband leaves behind heartbroken friends and colleagues
“I will always love you, baby,” said the caption. “I’m sorry.”
TRENTON — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year be…
Some entertainment industry hopefuls practically kill themselves to appear on such nationally televised talent competition shows as “America’s…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of Roberta Tepper’s family have chosen Beth Kehillah Cemetery as their final resting place for generations.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE