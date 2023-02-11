This extraordinary beach block home will check all your boxes! Built in 2017, this 3,500 sq. foot stunner features 6 large bedrooms with 6 full baths. Impecable finishes throughout including coffered ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout & custom carpentry. Perfect for entertaining, you have a spacious wide open layout that opens up to a large deck off the kitchen and backyard oasis complete with large heated in-ground pool, outside shower, wolf outdoor kitchen and back gate for easy beach access. Chef's kitchen has plenty of space, sub zero refrigerator, wolf range, beverage fridge as well as a wine cooler. Extra large island with seating for 6 for informal gatherings plus a large dining area. Backyard parties are a breeze with so much space and easy access to the kitchen. First floor includes a bedroom with a full bath as well as a laundry/mudroom & another full bath. 3 stop elevator from the gound level to the third floor. 2nd floor has 2 guest bedrooms, each with a private bath and a shared deck off both rooms. Laundry room with electrolux appliances. Expansive master bedroom & bath is on the second floor with it's own private deck with ocean views. Master bath is a spa like retreat with soaking tub and enormous shower with hand held sprayers, rainfall shower head & double sinks. Large master closet with dressing area. Thrid floor has two more bedrooms and a full bath and small sitting area. Detached garage with plenty of storage plus long driveway for plenty of parking. Does not get much better than this, perfect location close to stores and restaurants and a few steps to the beautiful Margate beaches. Playground only a few blocks away, as well as the Huntington Avenue beach for fireworks and activities! All this on a 50 X 90 foot lot! Plan to be impressed with this masterpiece that has room for the entire family.