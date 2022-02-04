6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $3,250,000

Only 4 houses from the ocean! Sophisticated modern masterpiece nicely nestled on the beach block in the highly sought-after Parkway sectionwith ocean views just steps to the beach! Meticulous, architecturally stunning, three levels of luxury living, open floor plan design concept,completely custom millwork carried throughout, clad with premium finishes, highend kitchen fully equipped for the most discerning chef featuringCaesar stone counters, wine fridge and builtin Miele, adjacent first floor den, remote controlled blinds, elegant glass railings of 3-level staircase, oversized master suite with spa-like master bathroom and walk out balcony with breathtaking ocean views, plus five additional large guest bedrooms all easily fitting king size beds and large bathrooms featuring Toto toilets, double vanities, rain head. Exterior highlights include outside shower, storage shed, 3-car off street parking and manicured landscaped rear yard with room for possible pool. Southern exposure. No where else can you find a 6 bedroom, beachblock home in Margate's prestigious Parkway section that has so much space you get lost in it! This won't last long and once it's gone, you may never have the chance to get anything like it again!