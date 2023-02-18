Pilings are going in! Grab this opportunity to purchase an outstanding Margate New Construction home to be built by Oasis Builders on a 98 deep lot! 5 Bedroom plus a loft or 6th bedroom and 4.5 bath home which will sit above the garage level and have a 4 stop elevator. An open floor plan layout maximizes the casual shore home living that buyers desire with a bedroom/ den on the main floor. Gladstone is one of just a few streets that has such a deep lot, allowing plenty of room for a pool, veranda and backyard oasis. A super desirable area to own a home in the center of Margate where you can walk to the local supermarket, best chocolate shop, many restaurants, boutiques, Starbucks and more. And just a few blocks to the beach. Call for plans or they are in the MLS in associated documents.
6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,300,000
