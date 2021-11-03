This beautiful, expansive, move-in ready home sits on an oversized 50’ x 119’ lot and offers 5,500 sf of living space with multiple areas for gatherings and entertainment. It is a short 2.5 blocks to the beach and is walking distance to the wonderful shops and restaurants on the Northside of Margate as well as the Southside of Ventnor. There are 6+ bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, and two large en-suites. The master bedroom and bathroom with radiant heat flooring and jetted tub are located on the main floor. There is also a private office, a den and plenty of outdoor space. You will also enjoy having two laundry rooms (one on the main floor and one on the bedroom floor) plus the owner has recently added 2 new entrance doors, new garage door, a new 2nd floor dual zoned heating system, 2 new dishwashers, 3 new AC units, a new fence, 21 arborvitaes, and completely waterproofed the crawl space. There are so many upgrades and features, which will be provided during your showings. This home has it all including parking for 5 cars. Come see it to appreciate the amenities it has to offer. (not this is Winchester ROAD not Winchester Avenue).
6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,999,000
