6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,950,000

FIRST BLOCK NORTH JUST 5 YEARS YOUNG!! Gorgeous newer home located just 2.5 blocks to the beach in the desirable Downbeach section of Margate! Steps to wonderful shopping and dining you will never need to move your car! 3-story home featuring 6 bedrooms and 4 FULL baths with an inviting open floor plan making your summer entertaining a breeze. Two large decks and a rear patio. A first floor bedroom suite perfect for guests, den, or office. Custom kitchen with loads of upgrades. An impressive master suite on the second floor offering a private deck and walk-in closet. Driveway for ample parking, outdoor shower, and tons of storage space under the house! Quality construction! CALL TODAY!