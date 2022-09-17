 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,950,000

6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,950,000

FIRST BLOCK NORTH JUST 5 YEARS YOUNG!! Gorgeous newer home located just 2.5 blocks to the beach in the desirable Downbeach section of Margate! Steps to wonderful shopping and dining you will never need to move your car! 3-story home featuring 6 bedrooms and 4 FULL baths with an inviting open floor plan making your summer entertaining a breeze. Two large decks and a rear patio. A first floor bedroom suite perfect for guests, den, or office. Custom kitchen with loads of upgrades. An impressive master suite on the second floor offering a private deck and walk-in closet. Driveway for ample parking, outdoor shower, and tons of storage space under the house! Quality construction! CALL TODAY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News