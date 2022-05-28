Luxury new construction to be built on one of the largest parcels on the island, 65 x 80. This resort style, Family oriented home will offer amazing high end features & state of the art amenities. The elevation 15 design property will boast soaring ceilings on both levels, (the grade level being a full 9') oversized windows, 8 foot doors and a stunning millwork package, in a open floor plan concept. All 3 entertaining decks will be oversized & strategically placed to capture sun & shade with the back deck overlooking the resort style rear yard which includes, a step up veranda area leading to the Gunite pool with large paver patio surround & custom landscaping. Each and every one of the 6 bedrooms are scheduled to be en' suits with the primary suite being large, luxurious & will certainly satisfy the pickiest of buyers. The architectural drawings are being fine tuned by renowned architect, Rob Lolio with the possibility still existing to modify the plans & build to suit! Builder/Seller reserves the right to modify plans with no notice whatsoever.
6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,800,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ABSECON — Police shot a person in the parking lot of a local bargain store Tuesday morning after a brief standoff that led to a local high sch…
OCEAN CITY — The bright pink exterior of the Chatterbox will remain, according to the new owner of the landmark restaurant.
OCEAN CITY — Michael Cappelletti will not be back as the girls basketball coach for Ocean City High School, after a divided vote by the Board …
ABSECON — A city man shot by police Tuesday outside the Dollar General on New Road remained in stable condition at an area hospital Wednesday …
How do you not love a roadhouse? You know the kind of place - often located on a rural stretch of road with a parking lot full of Harley Davidsons and simple, straightforward aesthetics that somehow add to the charm. A great roadhouse is the kind of spot where you can come as you are and throw back a beer and some snacks with your buddies and have a damn good time doing it.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are continuing an investigation into a series of thefts that have attracted widespread attention from media outle…
PLEASANTVILLE — A woman was shot and killed in the city early Monday morning, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND — A 15-year-old boy died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Thursday morning, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-Mc…
OCEAN CITY — The price hikes were traveling up the Boardwalk the other day, as visitors tallied the rising cost of pizza, not to mention the s…
CAPE MAY — It’s been more than 20 years since Chad deSatnick broke his neck while surfing off the beach in Cape May.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE