6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,800,000

  • Updated
Luxury new construction to be built on one of the largest parcels on the island, 65 x 80. This resort style, Family oriented home will offer amazing high end features & state of the art amenities. The elevation 15 design property will boast soaring ceilings on both levels, (the grade level being a full 9') oversized windows, 8 foot doors and a stunning millwork package, in a open floor plan concept. All 3 entertaining decks will be oversized & strategically placed to capture sun & shade with the back deck overlooking the resort style rear yard which includes, a step up veranda area leading to the Gunite pool with large paver patio surround & custom landscaping. Each and every one of the 6 bedrooms are scheduled to be en' suits with the primary suite being large, luxurious & will certainly satisfy the pickiest of buyers. The architectural drawings are being fine tuned by renowned architect, Rob Lolio with the possibility still existing to modify the plans & build to suit! Builder/Seller reserves the right to modify plans with no notice whatsoever.

