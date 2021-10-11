 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,625,000

6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,625,000

6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,625,000

This is a one of a kind and very different split level on a quiet residential Margate City street. The home has been remodeled with plenty of mirrors, chrome and eccentric furnishings. Two tiered front porch with double doors open into a 2 story foyer leading to the living room and onto the dining room-both rooms have plenty of mirrors and high end lighting fixtures. Full kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, double sink and steps down to sliding glass doors to a beautiful yard. There are 5 bedrooms including the primary bedroom and the are 6 & 1/2 bathrooms also including the primary bathroom. One of the bedrooms is a full gym and another bedroom is used as an office with sliding doors out to a second floor deck. Most furniture and furnishings are included in the sale. The one car garage has a full bath and pull down stairs to an attic. There is an out side shower for the quick rinse when off the beach. This is special home for a special buyer-plenty of glitz and glamor is the only way to describe.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News