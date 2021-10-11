This is a one of a kind and very different split level on a quiet residential Margate City street. The home has been remodeled with plenty of mirrors, chrome and eccentric furnishings. Two tiered front porch with double doors open into a 2 story foyer leading to the living room and onto the dining room-both rooms have plenty of mirrors and high end lighting fixtures. Full kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, double sink and steps down to sliding glass doors to a beautiful yard. There are 5 bedrooms including the primary bedroom and the are 6 & 1/2 bathrooms also including the primary bathroom. One of the bedrooms is a full gym and another bedroom is used as an office with sliding doors out to a second floor deck. Most furniture and furnishings are included in the sale. The one car garage has a full bath and pull down stairs to an attic. There is an out side shower for the quick rinse when off the beach. This is special home for a special buyer-plenty of glitz and glamor is the only way to describe.
6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,625,000
