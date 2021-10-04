6 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,425,000

Situated in the heart of Margate, this spectacular 6 bedroom 4 bath home shows like brand new construction! The bright open layout is accented with beautiful porcelain tile floors, crown molding, and high-end finishes. The first floor features a bedroom/living room with an adjacent full bathroom, a spacious living & dining area, plus an eat-in chef's kitchen. The stunning kitchen boasts a huge center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, two ovens, a wine cooler, and large pantry. Additionally, there are sliding doors off the kitchen which lead to the back patio. On the second floor you will find the master suite, two sizable bedrooms, a full hall bathroom, and a laundry room. The master suite includes a massive walk-in closet, and 2 large custom closet, a private deck, and an unbelievable private bath complete with a spa tub, shower, and double sinks. The third floor features two more bedrooms and the final full bathroom. Exterior highlights include a fenced back patio/yard, an enclosed outdoor shower, storage closet, 2-car driveway, and a charming covered front porch. Centrally located just a few blocks from the center of town and the Margate JCC, this move-in ready home truly has it all!