Here's the one you've been waiting for! Exceptional beach block Longport home, with ocean views plus a pool! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD 12-2PM. Mediterranean style Villa featuring three levels with plenty of room for the whole family. Six bedrooms and 4.1 baths, including a first floor bedroom & bath. Lower level has a large family room with sliders to the inviting pool area, or transform it into a cabana room. Main level features a great room with gas fireplace, tremendous ocean views and full dining area. Plenty of natural light with floor to ceiling windows. Open the doors to your front deck and let the ocean breeze in! Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, pantry, powder room and 2 guest bedrooms and a full bath. Primary bedroom is on the third floor with your own private balcony with sensational ocean views, walk in closet, shower & large soaking tub. Third floor has 2 additional bedroms that share a deck with more ocean & beach views & a full bath. Recent improvments include new windows, roof, Heating and air. Two car garage, parking for 5 cars and only four houses from the beach. Perfect house for the large family, where there is enough living space and bedrooms for everyone. Great outside space for swimming after a day at the beach and room to BBQ! You will love this great Longport location on a beautiful street.