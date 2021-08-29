 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Longport - $3,495,000

Classic Longport beach block home overlooking a Victorian Garden'¦.. only 3 houses to the ocean'¦ Open spacious layout with a reverse living design allowing for both ocean and bay views. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 7.5 baths in approximately 4800 sf FIRST FLOOR- 2 car garage - full bath (outdoor) 3 guest bedrooms - 2 baths and a first floor den. SECOND FLOOR- great room w/ 18' ceilings- wrap around deck with ocean, bay and garden views - dining area - kitchen - 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. THIRD FLOOR- master suite with fireplace - 2 full baths - 2 large closets and an office area. All located on one of Longport's finest streets.

