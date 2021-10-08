6 Bedroom Home in Longport - $2,900,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION ON AN OVERSIZED LOT is hard to come by in prestigious Longport! Enjoy water views and a fabulous location! The talented group at Oasis Builders will work with you to customize the beach home of your dreams. This home can feature a gorgeous outdoor space that can offer an oversized large pool, with spa, kitchen with a built in barbecue and pizza oven, multiple lounge areas equipped with an outdoor TV, fireplace, and an extra large covered veranda. You dream it, they can build it. Call for your appointment today, to meet one on one with the builder and get started! The lot next door is also available for a larger combined beach home compound, great for multi families who are looking to have a family retreat at the beach! Renderings are of a similar property and for inspirational purposes.