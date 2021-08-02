6 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $4,975,000

Arguably one of the finest bayfront homes on the south end of the island. Luxurious beach living is coupled with custom construction and quality craftsmanship even the fussiest of buyers will be impressed by. Every single detail of this home has been well thought out and executed beyond expectation. Careful consideration went into designing a floor plan that would accommodate a large family who enjoys entertaining. Privacy and views go hand in hand in making this home one of a kind. Feeling like you are tucked away from the hustle and bustle and surrounded by 189 ft. of water the residence is bathed in a golden glow thanks to the abundant natural light and endless amount of glass.The long curved driveway and mature landscaping create a heightened level of privacy.