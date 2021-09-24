North Beach Haven Beauty - Magnificent custom built home with 6 bedrooms 6.5 baths and nearly 4,200 sq. ft. Wide open floor plan with Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout the majority of the home. Gourmet kitchen featuring 6 burner Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator, custom stone backsplash and a sprawling center island covered with granite counters. Transom windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light at every turn. Formal living room hosts a beautiful gas fireplace and additional bonus room off kitchen provides plenty more living space. First floor junior suite with attached bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs is a massive master bedroom with full master bath, walk in closet and elevated sitting area. There are 2 additional junior suites on the second
6 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,695,000
