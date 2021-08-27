6 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,999,000

Located one off the ocean in The Dunes, this 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is a tasteful mix of charm, character, and an eye for detail. This much loved and very well maintained beach house has been renovated to encompass over 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. Keeping some integrity of days gone by the home has incorporated function with originality and resulted in a well thought, super functional floor plan that allows for everyone to both gather and retreat to their own space. The oversized corner lot offers maximum exposure to natural light as well as ocean views. A nicely appointed living room with a wood-burning fireplace sits front and center to an eat-in kitchen with a coffee bar, dining room with walls of windows, a guest ensuite with a powder room, two guest bedrooms,