6 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,399,000

Located just 8 houses from the beach and 14 blocks to Bay Village, this well-maintained classic duplex is being offered fully operational with a very solid rental history beyond the traditional summer months.Each floor, a mirror image of one another, offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open concept living room, dining area, and kitchen with just the right amount of space to gather and dine. The southern exposure allows for tons of natural light while a front deck off of each unit is perfect for outdoor dining, relaxing, and game-playing, An exterior staircase accesses the top floor unit. Each unit is completely independent of the other. The backyard offers designated areas for grilling and dining and there is plenty of parking both on-street and off.