6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $899,000

Unapologetically Amazing & Unique. Fit for the famous & fabulously wealthy this palatial estate in the exclusive Fischer Woods is on rare acre parcel of private property. Indoor pool with kitchenette & full bathroom to host the most awesome summer or WINTER pool parties in the history of Linwood! Gardners will delight in the included greenhouse, potting garage/shed, & 2 full 12x5' gardens. Spacious In-law quarters located in the west wing with a separate entrance, 2 closets, & a full bathroom. The enormous eat in kitchen has side by side full size sub zero refrigerator and freezer, center island, & leads to the butler pantry, formal dining room, & 2nd set of stairs. The elegant foyer shines with granite floors below, crystal chandelier above, and gone with the wind style curved stairway. A true entertainers dream! Large family room w wet bar, fireplace, & a wall of windows over look the manicured grounds & open to the office. 2nd floor boats large bedrooms with private baths & balconies. The master suite has a bonus room, enormous marble bathroom, & his/hers dressing rooms. Basement w wet bar, dance floor, full & half bathrooms, gym, bedroom, wine cellar, & cedar closet. The laundry room has space for multi washer/dryers & plenty of storage/folding areas. Unlike any other home in this region. Hardwood floors, geothermal heating, moulding, 17 closets, 3 car oversized heated garage w storage, & bricked circular drive offers plenty of parking for family & guests. Tour virtually!

