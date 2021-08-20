 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $599,000

6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $599,000

6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $599,000

This peaceful and tranquil home, located in the #1 AAA rated school district, best in all of SJ, where all schools are located within walking distance. It sits on a pristine secluded lot overlooking your own private pond. This magnificent 6 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 story custom designed home w/incredible features such as 2 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, master bedroom with an incredible loft/office, sauna, large decks with breathtaking views and maids quarters can be yours. Perfect for a doctor, lawyer, author or anyone looking for tranquility. Large room on lower level with bathroom can be used for 6th bedroom. Location currently has 2 driveways. The left is the driveway for home, the right is to a vacant building lot (Block 48 Lot 18) which is included with sale of home. Paying a 3.5% commission.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News