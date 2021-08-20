6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $599,000

This peaceful and tranquil home, located in the #1 AAA rated school district, best in all of SJ, where all schools are located within walking distance. It sits on a pristine secluded lot overlooking your own private pond. This magnificent 6 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 story custom designed home w/incredible features such as 2 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, master bedroom with an incredible loft/office, sauna, large decks with breathtaking views and maids quarters can be yours. Perfect for a doctor, lawyer, author or anyone looking for tranquility. Large room on lower level with bathroom can be used for 6th bedroom. Location currently has 2 driveways. The left is the driveway for home, the right is to a vacant building lot (Block 48 Lot 18) which is included with sale of home. Paying a 3.5% commission.